CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 North is causing delays in Chesterfield near Chippenham Parkway Exit 67.

Photo from VDOT cameras near Exit 67 in I-95 North

The incident has closed the north left lane, center lane, right lane and right shoulder. Traffic is currently backed up three miles.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes if possible. According to 8News crews on scene, traffic is being allowed to pass by slowly on the left shoulder.

Photo of crash by Tim Corley/WRIC