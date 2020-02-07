Tractor-trailer overturns on Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico ‘due to a heavy gust of wind’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer overturned Friday across the Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico County, shutting down all southbound lanes and causing delays. Virginia State Police believe a “heavy gust of wind” could have overturned the tractor, which was hauling an empty trailer.
Authorities said state troopers responded to Interstate-295 at mile marker 18 for reports of an overturned tractor-trailer. An investigation has led state police to believe the tractor-trailer lost control and overturned across all southbound lanes after heavy winds.
According to VDOT, traffic is backed up and is being diverted off I-295 south to Route 5. The crash, near mile marker 18, has also blocked the ramp from Rt. 5 to I-295.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, police said. Drivers can expect delays as an investigation is ongoing.
