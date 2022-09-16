PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Petersburg near the Squirrel Level Road exit, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash has closed both southbound lanes and the left shoulder at mile marker 65, according to VDOT. Drivers are encouraged to find a different route and to expect delays as traffic is backed up for 4.5 miles, according to VDOT.

According to a state police spokesperson, a tractor-trailer “hauling non-hazardous materials” overturned on I-85’s southbound ramp to Route 1. The driver was hurt but is expected to survive, police said.

“We are currently working with VDOT to set up detours in the area while it gets cleaned up,” the police spokesperson said. “This is an active scene, and this is all of the information I have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.”

