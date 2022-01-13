Tractor trailer crash slows down I-95 near Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash on I-95 is causing major delays near the exit to 288 in Chester.

The crash was reported on VA 511 before 5:50 pm Thursday, and Virginia State Police and Chesterfield emergency responders have arrived at the scene.

The scene of the accident, captured on VDOT traffic cam.

Traffic cameras show a crash scene near exit 62 with emergency responders on the right shoulder. Two lanes are still open, but the flow of traffic is significantly slowed.

Traffic cameras show a backup at least as far as mile marker 66, near Bellwood.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.