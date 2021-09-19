Tractor trailer crash spills fuel onto I-295, sends one to hospital

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE, 7:49 a.m.: VDOT reports that all lanes are now re-opened and the scene is clear.

A tractor trailer ran off the side of I-295 early Sunday morning, sending the driver to the hospital and disabling another vehicle.

Virginia State Police say the tractor trailer ran off the left side of the interstate under an overpass near Airport Drive. One person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries, while another car was disabled by debris from the crash.

The left Southbound lane and the Northbound left shoulder remain closed, and Sergeant Dylan Davenport of the Virginia State Police said the truck’s fuel tank was damaged during the crash, spilling fuel onto the roadway.