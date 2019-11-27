Overturned tractor-trailer stalls traffic on Jeff Davis Highway near Chippenham Parkway and I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists traveling along Jefferson Davis Highway near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County should expect delays due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred on the on-ramp from southbound Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 301) to southbound Chippenham Parkway.

Authorities say the load inside the truck shifted, causing it to overturn. Speed is not being considered a factor and the driver is expected to be OK. No charges are expected to be filed.

#TrafficAlert A truck overturned on the exit from Jeff Davis Highway South going to Chippenham Parkway South. Minimal impact to traffic but drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/nrmRrzQp84 — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) November 27, 2019

The ramp is currently closed. A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire said the ramp will likely be closed for an ‘extended amount of time.’

Motorists traveling in the area told 8News that backups are building along southbound Jeff Davis Highway.

8News has a crew headed to the scene; check back for updates.

