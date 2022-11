A crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused a backup Tuesday eveniong. (VDOT traffic Cam)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused a backup on I-95 Tuesday evening.

The crash, which occurred sometime before 7:30 p.m., currently blocks the northbound left shoulder and left lane just south of the West Hundred Road interchange.

Emergency crews on scene direct traffic around the left Northbound lane. (VDOT Traffic Cam)

Emergency vehicles were on location at 7:35 p.m., and VDOT warned travelers to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.