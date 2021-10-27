Tractor trailer flips in I-295 crash that shuts down all northbound lanes in Hanover

The crash occurred at mile marker 36 on I-295 North, near Mechanicsville Turnpike, and has closed the left, center and right lanes of the interstate, according to VDOT. The northbound left shoulder is also shut down. (Screenshot taken from VDOT 511 website)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer has flipped on its side following a crash on Interstate-295 in Hanover County, spilling the trailer’s contents and shutting down all northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at mile marker 36 on I-295 North, near Mechanicsville Turnpike, and has closed the left, center and right lanes of the interstate, according to VDOT. The left shoulder is also shut down.

Drivers can expect delays as VDOT cameras in the area show the tractor trailer on its right side with the items it was hauling spilled out on the interstate. A clean up effort is underway and drivers are using the left shoulder to get around the crash.

“Lanes may be closed for a significant amount of time while crash is investigated and debris removed,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said in an email.

Authorities are investigating whether defective tires were a factor in the crash, Davenport added.

Stay with 8News for updates.