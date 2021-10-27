Tractor trailer overturns at Rt. 288 N ramp to I-64 W in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer overturned in a crash on Route 288 North near the Interstate-64 West ramp in Goochland County on Wednesday, state police said.

Virginia State Police troopers were initially called to the scene for a report of a ladder in the roadway. In an email, state police said the crash took place before troopers arrived.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were damaged, but the tractor trailer damaged about 200 feet of guardrail in the crash, according to police.

The northbound exit and off ramp from Route 288 to I-64 West are closed, according to VDOT. Police said the lanes may be closed for a significant amount of time as authorities investigate and the trailer is removed.

