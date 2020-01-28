Tractor-trailer overturns on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed the ramp to I-295 in Henrico County, causing delays for drivers Tuesday morning.
According to VDOT, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the off-ramp from Airport Drive to I-295.
The off-ramp and North exit are blocked. VDOT said.
Stay with 8News for updates. To track traffic across Central Virginia, click here.
