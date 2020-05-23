TRAFFIC: Accident on I-95 North causing delays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation said an accident in I-95 North in Chesterfield County at mile marker 64 has closed lanes.

The North left shoulder and left lane are both closed. VDOT said drivers should expect delays.

The state of the backup at 10:20 a.m.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 8News for updates.

