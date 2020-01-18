RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is tracking a number of accidents in our area that could affect your weekend travel.
NB on I-195 at MM2 in Richmond
All northbound travel lanes on I-95 in Richmond are closed after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side. An 8News crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.
EB on I-64 at MM186 in Henrico County
All eastbound travel lanes are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. State Police have blocked off traffic and a detour is in place.
NB on I-295 at MM43 in Henrico County
Drivers should expect delays as two northbound travel lanes are closed following a multi-vehicle accident.
Stay with 8News for updates. To track traffic across Central Virginia, click here.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Advocates want ‘long overdue’ laws to help Virginia immigrants drive, study
- 1 dead, 1 seriously injured following Alpine Meadows avalanche
- Traffic, accidents across Central Virginia
- StormTracker 8: Rain today with mix to the west
- Shanahan: ‘No injuries to report’ ahead of 49ers NFC Championship game