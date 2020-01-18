Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Traffic, accidents across Central Virginia

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is tracking a number of accidents in our area that could affect your weekend travel.

NB on I-195 at MM2 in Richmond

All northbound travel lanes on I-95 in Richmond are closed after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side. An 8News crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

EB on I-64 at MM186 in Henrico County

All eastbound travel lanes are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. State Police have blocked off traffic and a detour is in place.

NB on I-295 at MM43 in Henrico County

Drivers should expect delays as two northbound travel lanes are closed following a multi-vehicle accident.

Stay with 8News for updates. To track traffic across Central Virginia, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events