Traffic, accidents across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is tracking a number of accidents in our area that could affect your weekend travel.

NB on I-195 at MM2 in Richmond

All northbound travel lanes on I-95 in Richmond are closed after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side. An 8News crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

🚨A number of crashes are ongoing in the metro #RVA area this AM. Crews are on scene working to reopen lanes ASAP. Check 511 before rolling out to avoid delays and use extra caution. #RVAtraffic pic.twitter.com/3UEP0L36VU — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 18, 2020

EB on I-64 at MM186 in Henrico County

All eastbound travel lanes are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. State Police have blocked off traffic and a detour is in place.

🚧🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧🚧 🚔 Most areas are still experiencing freezing temperatures and many of the roadways, mainly bridges are covered in ice. Multiple first responders are actively working incidents on our roadways. Please slow down and use caution! pic.twitter.com/YZuzFJfbKy — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 18, 2020

NB on I-295 at MM43 in Henrico County

Drivers should expect delays as two northbound travel lanes are closed following a multi-vehicle accident.

Stay with 8News for updates. To track traffic across Central Virginia, click here.

