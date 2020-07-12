TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident causing major delays on I-64 near New Kent

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation said a vehicle accident on I-64 near New Kent is causing major delays.

The crash is near mile marker 219.6, about 1.4 miles west of exit 220. VDOT said it has closed the west left shoulder and the backup is about five miles long.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events