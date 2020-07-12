TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident causing major delays on I-64 near New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation said a vehicle accident on I-64 near New Kent is causing major delays.
The crash is near mile marker 219.6, about 1.4 miles west of exit 220. VDOT said it has closed the west left shoulder and the backup is about five miles long.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
