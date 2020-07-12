TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-95 causing delays in the City of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle accident on I-95 in the City of Richmond is causing major delays.

The accident is at mile marker 78.8 and has closed the North right should and causing a 1-mile long backup.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for Updates.

