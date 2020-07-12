RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle accident on I-95 in the City of Richmond is causing major delays.
The accident is at mile marker 78.8 and has closed the North right should and causing a 1-mile long backup.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for Updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Florida man accused of setting Catholic church on fire
- Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 80-year-old woman from Franklin County
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-95 causing delays in the City of Richmond
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-64 near New Kent cleared
- The Good Feet Store