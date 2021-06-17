TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents on I-95 in Richmond and Chesterfield causing major backups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vehicle accidents on I-95 in Richmond and Chesterfield County are causing major backups just in time for rush hour on Thursday afternoon.

In Richmond, the southbound right lane and right shoulders near mile marker 74.8 on I-95 are closed, along with the ramp from Broad Street to I-95 South. VDOT said the backup is about 5.5 miles long.

The backup on I-95 in Richmond. (Traffic camera footage from VDOT)

On I-95 in Chesterfield, at mile marker 55 near Colonial Heights, a vehicle fire is causing delays. The southbound right shoulder is closed and the backup is about 5 miles long.

The backup on I-95 in Chesterfield. (Traffic camera footage from VDOT)

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.