TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 closed in Henrico due to an accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heads up! If you are traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Henrico County near the Brook Road exit, all lanes there are currently closed due to an accident, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Virginia State Police tell 8News a pedestrian was struck by oncoming traffic after falling from an overpass.

Traffic backups are currently two miles, and motorists are being diverted to the Parham Road exit.

The southbound on ramp from Chamberlayne Avenue onto I-95 is also closed.

