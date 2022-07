NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All westbound lanes on I-64 in New Kent County are currently closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

This is due to a crash that occurred west of exit 211 at 5:38 p.m.

Traffic heading westbound is currently being diverted to exit 211. According to VDOT, drivers should expect delays for 3 miles.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.