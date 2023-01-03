CHARLES CITY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that the Benjamin Harrison Bridge between Charles City and Prince George counties will be closed starting Jan. 5 for aerial cable installation.

The bridge, located on Jordan Point Road (Route 156) in Prince George and Roxbury Road (Route 106) in Charles City, will be closing on the evening of Jan. 5 and on each night after that until the installation is completed — weather permitting — on Jan. 12.

VDOT is encouraging drivers to take the following detours during these nightly closures:

Northbound on Route 156/106 – Take Jordan Point Road south to Route 10 west to Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106.

Southbound on Route 156/106 – Take Roxbury Road north to Route 5 west to I-295 south to Route 10 (Exit 15A) east back to Route 156/106.

The schedule for the bridge closures is listed below:

Closure starts Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and ends Jan. 6 at 6 a.m.

Closure starts Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. and ends Jan. 9 at 6 a.m.

Closure starts Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. and ends Jan. 10 at 6 a.m.

Closure starts Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. and ends Jan. 11 at 6 a.m.

Closure starts Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. and ends Jan. 12 at 6 a.m.

According to VDOT, travelers headed to the Hampton Roads area can use alternate routes on I-295 and I-64 or take the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry.

Anyone with questions about the installation project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623. For more traffic updates or details about road conditions, call 511 or visit here.