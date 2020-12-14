TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-64 in Henrico cleared

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The vehicle crash on I-64 east at Staples Mill Road has been cleared, according to VDOT.

This crash was at mile marker 185.3 in Henrico county. It had closed the eastbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane.

