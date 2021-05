DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT is alerting drivers about a crash on New Cox Road/Route 460 west in Dinwiddie County.

Officials say all westbound lanes are closed near White Oak Church Road due to a crash.

Traffic is being diverted to Wilson Road (Route 639) to Grubby Road (Route 642) to Old White Oak Church Road (Route 620) back to Route 460.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

