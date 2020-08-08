TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Genito Road in Chesterfield causing major delays

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Genito Road in Chesterfield County has closed all west and eastbound lanes between Brandermill Parkway and Woodbridge Crossing.

VDOT said traffic is being diverted onto Brandermill Parkway, and drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events