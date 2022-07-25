FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers traveling outside of Fredericksburg to take alternate routes this week due to expected traffic delays on Interstate 95 as a result of ongoing construction and maintenance work.

From Monday, July 25, through Friday, July 29, I-95 will be reduced to one lane overnight in both directions near various interchanges between the exits for Quantico to Carmel Church due to construction and paving, VDOT announced in a release.

Full traffic stops will also be implemented on I-95 northbound and southbound at 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. as crews work to lift and install bridge beams as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Project. VDOT said Virginia State Police is expected to be on the scene to assist with traffic control.

The new flyover bridge from the project will give drivers access to the Express Lanes to and from Russell Road. Travelers will be able to drive on the Express Lanes at exit 148, as well as exits to Courthouse Road and Route 17.

In addition, there will be double lane closures in Spotsylvania and Caroline Counties due to milling and paving operations each evening.

Motorists are encourage to check 511Virginia for real-time updates on work zones and traffic conditions.