TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident on I-64 causing delays in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled vehicle on I-64 in Richmond is causing major delays.

The accident is at mile marker 191.7. It has closed the westbound right shoulder.

Updated at 6:53 p.m.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 8News for updates.

