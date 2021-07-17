Traffic alert: Disabled vehicle causing delays on I-95 South in Hanover

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists heading southbound on Interstate 95 in Hanover near the Bass Pro Shops can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle on the shoulder.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events