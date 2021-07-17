Traffic alert: Disabled vehicle causing delays on I-95 South in Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A muggy start to our Saturday makes way for a hot and humid day to kick off the weekend. Plenty of sunshine early on makes way for partly cloudy skies then a chance for thunderstorms to end the day.

A chance for marginally severe weather will be possible late this afternoon/evening with the main risk being winds upwards of 60 mph and locally heavy downpours. Rain will get going around 2pm and last until midnight. Starting off as scattered activity then trailing off as more isolated.