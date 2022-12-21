FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers in the Fredericksburg area to avoid dangerous road conditions that have been forecasted to begin Thursday morning and into the weekend along the Interstate 95 corridor and in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

The weather conditions that have been predicted to start on Thursday, Dec. 22, include a mix of rain changing to snow and freezing rain, according to a statement from VDOT. Drivers are asked to be careful as the wintry mix may cause slippery and hazardous road conditions.

VDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid traveling early Thursday morning as air and pavement temperatures are expected to drop, creating a potential for icy roads. Ice may begin to form on bridges, overpasses, ramps, elevated surfaces and in shaded areas.

According to VDOT, heavy rain is also forecasted throughout Thursday and Friday morning. Temperatures are then expected to drop below freezing levels late Friday morning and over the weekend through to Monday, Dec. 26. Wet pavement or water puddled on roads may flash freeze as a result and cause icy, slick patches.

On Friday, high winds may cause trees and debris to fall on the roads. VDOT is asking drivers who need to get on the roads to pay attention to high wind advisory postings on major river bridges in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Service on the Merry Point Ferry and Sunnybank Ferry may also be suspended, VDOT stated.

VDOT crews will begin emergency operations on Wednesday around midnight along I-95 and across the Fredericksburg area to prepare for severe weather. Additionally, crews will monitor road conditions starting Wednesday night and treat roads with sand and salt as needed for icy surfaces that develop.

Drivers who wish to learn more about how the forecasted weather will impact traffic and to get updates can visit 511Virginia or download VDOT’s 511Virginia free mobile app.