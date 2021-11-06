TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound Interstate 64 lanes in Henrico closed due to an accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A head’s up if you’re traveling east on Interstate 64 in Henrico towards New Kent: All lanes of travel eastbound are currently closed due to an accident.

Several police vehicles are on the scene at mile marker 203, between the New Kent Highway exit and the Interstate 295 interchange. There are no details available at this time regarding the status of any individuals involved.

Drivers are expected to experience delays if traveling in that area. Plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.