TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound Interstate 64 lanes in Henrico closed due to an accident

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Interstate 64 East accident photo: VDOT traffic cam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A head’s up if you’re traveling east on Interstate 64 in Henrico towards New Kent: All lanes of travel eastbound are currently closed due to an accident.

Several police vehicles are on the scene at mile marker 203, between the New Kent Highway exit and the Interstate 295 interchange. There are no details available at this time regarding the status of any individuals involved.

Drivers are expected to experience delays if traveling in that area. Plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events