HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on I-95 in Henrico should expect delays on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes are closed near Hermitage Road and Lakeside Avenue due to a crash.

Traffic is currently getting by on the right shoulder. There is also a five-mile backup.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.