SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 that resulted in a death.

According to VSP, crews received a call around 12:21 p.m. of a camper/RV completely taken over by flames at mile marker 33.

Interstate 95 northbound is shutdown as a result to the accident.

Troopers are investigating. Stay with 8News for updates.