HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that alternating ramp closures will be implemented on sections of Interstate 95 at Parham Road in Henrico County on Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, and from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, due to maintenance work in the area.

According to VDOT, ramp closures are set to be in place on I-95 South at the Parham Road East Exit (83A) and the Parham Road West Exit (83B) in Henrico from 10 p.m. to approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to Thursday, Nov. 17, and then again from Sunday, Nov. 20, to Monday, Nov. 21.

Drivers will be asked to follow the posted detour route, according to VDOT’s statement.

These temporary changes are being implemented so that the I-95 overpass bridges may be painted.

Anyone who has questions or needs more information can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623), or visit 511Virginia for details.