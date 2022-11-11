HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Henrico County are currently closed due to a crash near the exit for Chamberlayne Road exit, or mile marker 82, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said there is a two-mile backup as a result of the crash. Drivers have been warned to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes.

According to Virginia State Police, who are at the scene, an extended aerial work platform was struck the overpass in the area. Parts of the work platform broke off when it collided with the overpass and are lying across the interstate, a State Police spokesperson said, adding that there were no injuries reported in connection to the incident.

Traffic backup on I-95 south in Henrico. Credit: VDOT

State Police are currently on scene waiting for a tow truck to remove the work platform from the road.

Stay with 8News for more traffic updates.