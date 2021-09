RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is stopped on Interstate 95 at the Belvidere Street exit, No. 76, because of flooding, according to the Virginia State Police. Vehicles are being routed off the interstate at exits 78 southbound and 75 northbound.

Police report that several cars are stranded and are asking people to avoid the area.

