TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups in Richmond, Chesterfield and Petersburg

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –There are major backups in Richmond, Chesterfield and Petersburg this afternoon.
In Richmond on I-95 near mile maker 71.6, there are delays due to a multi-vehicle accident. The northbound shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. The backup is about 2.5 miles long.
Also in Richmond on I-95 at mile marker 76.5, there are delays due to a second accident. The southbound shoulder is closed.
In Chesterfield County on VA-10 by the ramp to I-295, there are delays because of a vehicle fire. All eastbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.
In Petersburg I-95 at mile marker 52.7 a vehicle accident is causing delays. The southbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The backup is about five miles long.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates
