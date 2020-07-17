TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups in Richmond, Chesterfield and Petersburg

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –There are major backups in Richmond, Chesterfield and Petersburg this afternoon.

In Richmond on I-95 near mile maker 71.6, there are delays due to a multi-vehicle accident. The northbound shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. The backup is about 2.5 miles long.

Also in Richmond on I-95 at mile marker 76.5, there are delays due to a second accident. The southbound shoulder is closed.

In Chesterfield County on VA-10 by the ramp to I-295, there are delays because of a vehicle fire. All eastbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

In Petersburg I-95 at mile marker 52.7 a vehicle accident is causing delays. The southbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The backup is about five miles long.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates

LATEST HEADLINES: