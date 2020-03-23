1  of  30
Traffic Alert: Monday starts with early morning accidents

(WRIC) — Monday morning is starting out with rain and accidents on I-95, I-295 and I-64.

Here’s where to avoid:

  • The first accident I-64 West coming from the Shockoe Valley Bridge. The exit ramp near that crash has been blocked off.
  • There’s a disabled car on I-95 North near the Bells Road mile maker 69. The left lane and left shoulder is closed.
  • A tractor-trailer accident on I-295 northbound at Meadowbridge road has closed the exit ramp Meadowbridge eastbound.
  • Finally, there’s an accident on I-95 Southbound near exit 83. The right shoulder is blocked.

