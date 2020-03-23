Traffic Alert: Monday starts with early morning accidents

(WRIC) — Monday morning is starting out with rain and accidents on I-95, I-295 and I-64.
Here’s where to avoid:
- The first accident I-64 West coming from the Shockoe Valley Bridge. The exit ramp near that crash has been blocked off.
- There’s a disabled car on I-95 North near the Bells Road mile maker 69. The left lane and left shoulder is closed.
- A tractor-trailer accident on I-295 northbound at Meadowbridge road has closed the exit ramp Meadowbridge eastbound.
- Finally, there’s an accident on I-95 Southbound near exit 83. The right shoulder is blocked.
Check back with 8News for updates.
