RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders are being asked to avoid these areas if possible to allow for the 2019 Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride Saturday night.

The ride will start at The Diamond at 5:00 p.m. and end around 11 p.m. Expect traffic in these areas:

Arthur Ashe Boulevard near the Diamond

Robin Hood Road

Hermitage Road

Laburnum Avenue area

For more information, click here.