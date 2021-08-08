Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle accident eastbound on Hull Street Road causes backup in Chesterfield

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An accident eastbound on Hull Street Road is causing traffic delays near Deer Run Road.

About 3 vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police said there are no injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events