Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle accident eastbound on Hull Street Road causes backup in Chesterfield Traffic by: Tyler Thrasher Posted: Aug 8, 2021 / 02:07 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 8, 2021 / 02:07 PM EDT CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An accident eastbound on Hull Street Road is causing traffic delays near Deer Run Road. About 3 vehicles were involved in the accident. Police said there are no injuries.