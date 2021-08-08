Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle accident eastbound on Hull Street Road causes backup in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- You can expect a few clouds early on to make way for a picture-perfect afternoon. At this time, there will be mostly sunny skies along with mostly dry conditions throughout the day for today and we'll continue that trend for another day or so.

Today there will be low humidity along with temps climbing into the mid to upper 80s and a chance for a few late day isolated storms to the west which should stay to the west. Dry conditions are expected for most of us during the time storms form between 3-7pm.