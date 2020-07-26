Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle accident on I-64 causing major backup at the Shockoe Valley Bridge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle accident on I-64 in Henrico County is causing a major backup at the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

The accident is at mile marker 191.2 and has closed all westbound travel lanes. The east left shoulder and right shoulder are also closed. VDOT said Drivers should expect delays.

Crash: WB on I-64 at MM191.2 (I-95 Exit190) in Henrico Co. All WB travel lanes closed. 1:24PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) July 26, 2020

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

