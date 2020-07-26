Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle accident on I-64 causing major backup at the Shockoe Valley Bridge

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle accident on I-64 in Henrico County is causing a major backup at the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

The accident is at mile marker 191.2 and has closed all westbound travel lanes. The east left shoulder and right shoulder are also closed. VDOT said Drivers should expect delays.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events