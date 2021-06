CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle accident on VA-288 in Chesterfield County is causing major delays, according to VDOT.

The accident is near the ramp from Hull Street Road. The northbound left shoulder and lane are closed. All southbound lanes are closed between Powhite Parkway and Hull Street Road.

A member of the 8News team said there is one vehicle that flipped in the median.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.