RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that due to a multi-vehicle crash, all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are currently closed near the Interstate 64 East/7th Street Exit, or mile marker 75, in Richmond.

Drivers traveling north on I-95 are asked to take alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

Credit: Emily Kaye / 8News

This is a developing news story. Stay with 8News for updates.