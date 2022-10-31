RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Weather permitting, the Northbound Powhite Parkway Ramp (State Route 76) to Cary Street/Floyd Avenue (State Route 147) will be closed for a period of time on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for bridge maintenance work, according to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The closure will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers are asked to pay attention to detour signs and be careful when traveling through the work zone.

For more updates from the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, visit here.