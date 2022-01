Footage from VDOT’s traffic cam on Route 3 near Central Park in Fredericksburg. at 11:48 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2022.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All eastbound lanes of Route 3 in Spotsylvania County near Bragg Road are closed because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

The department said there are also some westbound lane closures on Route 3 in that area as well.

VDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. They said crews are traveling to the scene to help with traffic control.

