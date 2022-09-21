CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers on Interstate-95 south in Chesterfield to be cautious of a traffic shift and lane closures that will be implemented this week as part of a bridge rehabilitation project in the county.

The Department of Transportation said in a statement on Wednesday that it will be putting in place the following changes on I-95 south near Route 288 in Chesterfield:

On Thursday, Sept. 22, around the evening: Southbound traffic will shift from right to left, which will bring cars closer to the median. All drivers are asked to follow guiding signage and directions from crews during this shift.

From Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. to Sept. 26, at approximately 6 a.m.: Alternating lane closures will be in place.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation will erect various speed limit signs throughout the work zones of the bridge rehabilitation project, which is expected to complete this fall. Drivers are required to pay close attention to changing speed limits and follow the solid, guiding lines to stay in their respective lanes until further notice.

Anyone with questions about the bridge project is encouraged to contact VDOT at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623). Drivers can call 511 for real-time traffic updates and road conditions, or visit 511virginia.org.