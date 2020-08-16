TRAFFIC ALERT: Standstill traffic on I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-85 in Petersburg has caused a major backup.

All northbound and southbound lanes near I-95 and mile marker 68 are closed. A member of the 8News team at the scene said the backup is about a mile long with traffic is standstill and people leaving their cars.

VDOT said traffic is being diverted to Exit 63, and drivers should use alternative routes.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

