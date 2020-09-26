TRAFFIC ALERT: Two accidents on I-95 causing major delays

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — There are two traffic-accidents on I-95 causing traffic delays this morning.
The first is a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Petersburg. The accident is by mile marker 51 in the City of Petersburg and has has closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane, and right lane. It has also closed the south left should and left lane.
The backup from the accident is now about one mile long.
Up further north on I-95, an vehicle crash at mile maker 64 causing traffic delays in Chesterfield County. The accident has closed the South left shoulder, left lane and center lane.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
