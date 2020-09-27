TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle Accident causing delays on Route 301 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A traffic accident on Route 301 in Henrico is causing major delays.

VDOT said the accident is near Diane Lane and has closed all northbound lanes.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

