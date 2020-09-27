TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle Accident causing delays on Route 301 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A traffic accident on Route 301 in Henrico is causing major delays.

VDOT said the accident is near Diane Lane and has closed all northbound lanes.

Use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/tNVFpNBJct — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) September 27, 2020

