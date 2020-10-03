CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield is causing major delays for Saturday afternoon for drivers.
On I-95 at mile marker 67 in Chesterfield county, another multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound right lane and shoulder.
VDOT said this is causing a backup that’s about two miles long. They added the off ramp from I-95 North to VA-895 has also been narrowed.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield causing major delays
- Second stimulus checks: How Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could impact $1,200 direct payments
- Pres. Trump COVID-19 update raises doubt about time of diagnosis, condition
- Contradicting doctors, Source tells AP Trump vitals were concerning but improving
- Chris Christie, former NJ governor, tests positive for COVID-19