TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield causing major delays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield is causing major delays for Saturday afternoon for drivers.

On I-95 at mile marker 67 in Chesterfield county, another multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound right lane and shoulder.

VDOT said this is causing a backup that’s about two miles long. They added the off ramp from I-95 North to VA-895 has also been narrowed.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

