TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield causing major delays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield is causing major delays for Saturday afternoon for drivers.

On I-95 at mile marker 67 in Chesterfield county, another multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound right lane and shoulder.

VDOT said this is causing a backup that’s about two miles long. They added the off ramp from I-95 North to VA-895 has also been narrowed.

Update: Crash: NB on I-95 at MM67.0 (VA-895E Exit67A) in Chesterfield Co. 2 NB travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 1:58PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) October 3, 2020

