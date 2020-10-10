TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash on I-95 causing backup in Chesterfield

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County is causing at 2.5 mile long backup.

The crash is on I-95 at mile marker 62.6. The incident has closed the northbound left should, left lane, center lane and right shoulder.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATET HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events