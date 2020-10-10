TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash on I-95 causing backup in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County is causing at 2.5 mile long backup.
The crash is on I-95 at mile marker 62.6. The incident has closed the northbound left should, left lane, center lane and right shoulder.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
