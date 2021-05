A vehicle-crash on I-95 in Hanover is causing traffic delays Sunday morning according to VDOT.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover is causing traffic delays Sunday morning according to VDOT.

The crash occurred at mile marker 89.6 and has closed the southbound left shoulder and lane.

