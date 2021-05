RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Richmond injured one person Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on I-95 north at mile marker 77.4, less than a mile from exit 78.

An official with the Virginia State Police said a tan vehicle struck two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer. They said there is one reported injury, but it is unknown at this time if it is life-threatening.

