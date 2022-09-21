UPDATE: According to VDOT, the congestion lifted from the crash on I-95 North in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-95 North in Richmond is causing delays on Wednesday evening.

According to 511 Virginia, a crash at mile marker 77.5 in the city of Richmond, south of Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit, is causing delays.

The north right lane and right shoulder are closed due to the incident. Traffic backups are approximately one mile.



Photo: 511Virginia

Drivers n the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.