A vehicle fire on I-95 in Henrico is causing major delays, according to VDOT.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on I-95 in Henrico is causing major delays, according to VDOT.

The incident has closed the northbound right should and the exit 82 off-ramp to US-301 north. There is currently a mile-long backup.

Update: Vehicle Fire: NB on I-95 at MM81.3 (US-301/VA-2 Exit82) in Henrico Co. Exit ramp closed. Delay 1 mi. 1:46PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) August 4, 2021

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.